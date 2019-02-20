SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) --Tails were wagging and hugs were given Wednesday when a dog rescued from the tracks by a New Jersey Transit train engineer was reunited with her family.
Daisy was back safe with owner Celeste Zayas and family after she had gotten away from her home and was rescued from a very dangerous situation.
Daisy's story began Tuesday, when locomotive engineer Anthony Guzman was working on the Morris & Essex line. He saw Daisy wandering on the train tracks in Newark and jumped into action.
He's encountered animals before, but not on the tracks.
"I noticed the dog walking the rails, trying to get away from me," he said. "I was able to control the train and just follow the dog."
Daisy finally gave up and decided to sit between the rails.
Guzman made the decision to stop the train.
"I have to do something," he said of his thoughts. "I can't just let it keep going."
The 18-year veteran engineer climbed down, nabbed the pooch and took her to Secaucus Animal Shelter. They discovered that during her ordeal, Daisy suffered an injury -- some of her nerves were exposed.
It took some work, but after shelter workers scanned Daisy's chip, they were eventually able to locate her owners.
Zayas said her family has a special love for Daisy.
"Everyone who knows me and saw the story, they know that Daisy is like a third child to us," Zayas said.
Now that her beloved dog is safe, Zayas is feeling relieved and thankful.
"I'm just super excited for the transit worker who stopped because he didn't have to stop," she said. "He could have just kept going, you know?"
