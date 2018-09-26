PETS & ANIMALS

Dog gets new 3D printed skull after tumor surgery

Patches got a 3D printed titanium plate.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A beloved pet has a new lease on life thanks to 3D printing technology.

9-year-old Patches' skull is now patched up with a 3D printed titanium plate after having a tumor removed.

The tumor was pushing dangerously close to her brain and eye socket.

So doctors created the plate to replace 70 percent of her skull that was removed with the tumor.

She's now cancer free.

Two surgeons from the University of Guelph's Ontario Veterinary College and Cornell University in New York teamed up for the procedure.
