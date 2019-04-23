cute animals

Dog helps puppy climb over pet gate in search of tasty snack

ONTARIO, Canada -- You can't get mad at furry troublemakers like Molly and Marco as they team up to get over a pet gate in search of a snack.

Carolyn Warmm shared video of her two miniature schnauzers at their home in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

It shows Molly the dog desperately trying to make a great escape by climbing over a pet gate. That's when Marco sees his sister struggling and offers a boost.

In the video, Marco can be seen using his paws to nudge his sister over the barrier.

Warmm says Molly was eager to get over the gate after she spotted a treat.

The adorable duo is the definition of partners in crime.

"Perfect performance of what "Teamwork" means," posted Warmm on Facebook.
