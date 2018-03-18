'Dog-in' protest at LaGuardia following death of dog on United flight

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Local leaders held a 'dog-in' Sunday at LaGuardia Airport to demand justice following the death of a 10-month-old French bulldog on a United Airlines flight last week.
New York State Senator Marison Alcantara (D-Manhattan) was joined by the dog's family, along with animal activists and their pets in a protest against the airline.
They also unveiled a new pet passenger bill of rights called 'Kokito's Law', in honor of the dog.
United has been under fire lately for its handling of pets. Last Monday, Kokito died when a flight attendant forced its owner to put it in the overhead bin.
One day later, a dog was mistakenly flown to Japan instead of Kansas City.
And in a third incident, a flight from Newark was scheduled to arrive in St. Louis on Thursday, but it instead landed in Ohio, because a dog was mistakenly put on board.
