PETS & ANIMALS

'Dog-in' protest at LaGuardia following death of dog on United flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Local leaders are demanding a pet passenger bill of rights.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Local leaders held a 'dog-in' Sunday at LaGuardia Airport to demand justice following the death of a 10-month-old French bulldog on a United Airlines flight last week.

New York State Senator Marison Alcantara (D-Manhattan) was joined by the dog's family, along with animal activists and their pets in a protest against the airline.

They also unveiled a new pet passenger bill of rights called 'Kokito's Law', in honor of the dog.

United has been under fire lately for its handling of pets. Last Monday, Kokito died when a flight attendant forced its owner to put it in the overhead bin.

One day later, a dog was mistakenly flown to Japan instead of Kansas City.

And in a third incident, a flight from Newark was scheduled to arrive in St. Louis on Thursday, but it instead landed in Ohio, because a dog was mistakenly put on board.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsUnited Airlinesdogdogsairplaneanimalsanimalpetsanimal abuseNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News