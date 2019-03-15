Pets & Animals

Dog lost for 48 hours in Scottish mountains rescued by coast guard

EMBED <>More Videos

It was a routine winter training mission in northeastern Scotland until the Maritime and Coastguard Agency crew spotted a stranded dog on the snowy Cairngorms mountains below.

LONDON -- It was a routine winter training mission in northeastern Scotland until the Maritime and Coastguard Agency crew spotted a stranded dog on the snowy Cairngorms mountains below.

They couldn't fly away and leave the dog in trouble, so winchman Mark Stevens on Wednesday was lowered to the ground, scooped up the cold and frightened animal, and both were raised back to the helicopter.

The dog, named Ben, was cuddled and warmed on board before being rushed to a veterinarian.

It turns out Ben had been missing for two days in dangerous weather caused by Storm Gareth.

Officials say Ben has recovered from exposure and has been reunited with his owner.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuehelicoptercoast guarddogus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot on NYC subway platform, 2 suspects flee
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Grand opening: NYC's $25 billion Hudson Yards opens to public
Teen accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships
Penn Station getting massive $570 million makeover
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Show More
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to plead guilty in NYC
Party City employee slashed in face inside NYC store
Mount Vernon DPW workers protest; mayor, council continue to spar
NYC students join worldwide walkout for climate change action
More TOP STORIES News