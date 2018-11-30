PETS & ANIMALS

Dog missing for 3 days rescued from Rockland County storm drain

A Rockland County woman is grateful to be reunited with her missing dog who was rescued from a storm drain.

HAVERSTRAW, New York (WABC) --
Toto the dog didn't disappear in Oz, but had somehow gotten stuck in a storm drain right down the street from Anna Marie Miller's home.

After a passerby heard Toto barking on Friday morning, Haverstraw police and DPW workers removed the drain cover to rescue him.

Miller said the dog ran out a door that was open after a smoke alarm went off while her niece was cooking.

She is grateful he was found alive.

"I was so happy because I felt if he died someplace I wouldn't want that," Miller said. "I just wouldn't want him to be laying in the gutter someplace."

Miller planned to pick up Toto from the vet later Friday night and bring him back home.

