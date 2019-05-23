Pets & Animals

Dog on tracks in Midtown Manhattan causes subway delays

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A dog wandering onto the subway tracks in Midtown Manhattan caused delays on several trains Thursday night.

The MTA tweeted that northbound N, Q, R, and W trains are running at slower speeds between 34 Street-Herald Square and Times Square-42 Street as crews attempt to rescue the dog.

"Our subway conductor just announced that our train was being held because 'there is a puppy on the tracks at 34th St,'" one Twitter user wrote.



Another pleaded for the MTA to "save that puppy."



The MTA has not confirmed how the dog founds its way to the tracks nor the condition of the pup.

This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmidtownmanhattannew york citysubwaydog
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway operator speaks out after emergency brakes pulled 40 times
Teen suspect in FDNY assault faces line of firefighters during walk
Justice for Junior trial: Junior's mom led from court after outburst
Port Authority considers options for bus terminal future
AccuWeather Alert: Showers, thunderstorms expected
4 allegedly planned to murder witness to 2016 shooting
NYCHA considering tearing down new playground to build high rise
Show More
7 years after Sandy, homeowner nightmares continue
Watch the 62nd Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 9
Pelosi, Trump engage in heated exchange after congressional meeting
NJ woman charged in sex assault, murder of 70-year-old woman
Elderly crossing guard accused of forcibly touching teen
More TOP STORIES News