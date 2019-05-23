Dog on tracks in Midtown Manhattan causes subway delays

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A dog wandering onto the subway tracks in Midtown Manhattan caused delays on several trains Thursday night.The MTA tweeted that northbound N, Q, R, and W trains are running at slower speeds between 34 Street-Herald Square and Times Square-42 Street as crews attempt to rescue the dog."Our subway conductor just announced that our train was being held because 'there is a puppy on the tracks at 34th St,'" one Twitter user wrote.Another pleaded for the MTA to "save that puppy."The MTA has not confirmed how the dog founds its way to the tracks nor the condition of the pup.This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------