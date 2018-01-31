Dog refuses to take off blanket while going for midnight snack

DOGS

A dog in San Francisco is not letting her blanket go, not even for her midnight snack.

Sarah Colvin shared photos on Twitter that her dad, David, took of their dog Lacy walking out of her bed for a drink of water.

"I looked and saw a blanket that was making slurping noises at Lacy's dish," David said in a text.

The dog is seen with her blanket cloaked over her body as she headed out to quench her thirst.

The last photo shows Lacy climbing back in to her bed.

