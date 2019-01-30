PETS & ANIMALS

Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A stray dog is now safe and sound after being trapped in a drainage ditch for five months.

SACRAMENTO, California --
A stray dog is now safe and sound after being trapped in a drainage ditch for five months in California.

Coco survived all that time with the help of residents who gave her food.

Animal control officers used a tranquilizer gun to slow her down so they could catch her in a net.

They then pulled her up and brought her to safety.

It took more than three hours to get her out.

According to KVOR, she's a Belgian Malinois.

Coco is now getting tender, loving care at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter.

Animal control thinks she's only about a year-and-a-half old and the hope is that Coco has many happier years still to come.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal rescueu.s. & worldpetCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Cat abandoned in freezing temperatures outside NJ senior center
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Sheriff's office needs help naming new K-9 officer
Firefighters rescue puppies from burning building
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex bringing dangerous cold
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
Female teacher accused of with having sex with student in NJ
NJ family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Drug suspect escapes from police custody in Queens
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Longtime Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes dies at 83
Show More
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
NYPD: Gun held to 12-year-old's head in Bronx robbery
More News