SACRAMENTO, California --A stray dog is now safe and sound after being trapped in a drainage ditch for five months in California.
Coco survived all that time with the help of residents who gave her food.
Animal control officers used a tranquilizer gun to slow her down so they could catch her in a net.
They then pulled her up and brought her to safety.
It took more than three hours to get her out.
According to KVOR, she's a Belgian Malinois.
Coco is now getting tender, loving care at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter.
Animal control thinks she's only about a year-and-a-half old and the hope is that Coco has many happier years still to come.
