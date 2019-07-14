Pets & Animals

Dog rescued after being buried alive on Hawaii beach

A dog was rushed to a veterinary clinic after it was buried alive on the beach, according to officials in Hawaii.

It happened on July 9 on the beach on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu.

The animal rescue group PAWS of Hawaii said the dog, named Leialoha, was found "incredibly swollen, sunburned and missing 90 percent of her fur."

Officials responded after a Good Samaritan reported a man burying the dog in the sand.



Leialoha was found with lacerations on her front paw. It's suspected that her owner may have also used a knife to cut her.

The pup is making progress. On Thursday, PAWS updated followers, saying Leialoha had taken her first bath at her foster home. "Poor girl was bleeding from every inch of her body," they wrote.

CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can help Leialoha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimal abusepetsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power restored after Manhattan blackout left thousands in the dark
Investigation underway into New York City power outage
Highlights: Power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness
Looking back at the July 13, 1977 New York City blackout
MSG evacuated during JLo concert during NYC blackout
NYC blackout causes lights to go off on Broadway
Manhattan Major Power Outage: Citizen directing traffic at Lincoln Center
Show More
Manhattan Power Outage: Subway stations in the dark
JetBlue flight diverted to JFK Airport after some on board felt sick
Ocasio-Cortez denounces Trump comments about leaving the US
Source: Photo of suicide vest led to evacuation of plane at Newark Airport
46-year-old man fatally shot by police in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News