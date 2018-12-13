PETS & ANIMALS

Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
A dog is recovering after he was found in a trash chute at an apartment building in the Bronx.

Authorities say 46-year-man found a pit bull, now nicknamed Buckbeak, in the River Park Towers on Richman Plaza in Morris Heights around 10:30 a.m. December 1.

Buckbeak is currently being treated by the ASPCA and is expected to survive.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogpit bullNew York CityBronxMorris Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
SPCA rescues severely burned kitten
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
Exclusive: Rescuers on LI rush to save endangered sea turtles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square
7 firefighters, 5 civilians hurt in 5-alarm Queens fire
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
Bizarre details revealed about driver in devastating crash
Del Monte recalls corn in 25 states, including NY, NJ, CT
4 charged in NJ high school wrestling hazing incident
AccuWeather: Snow for some, then milder
Show More
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
MUGSHOTS: 29 alleged gang members charged in NYC
NYC firefighter killed in road rage attack laid to rest
Bronx man shot by police after allegedly pointing gun
Man wanted for stealing children's cell phones in the Bronx
More News