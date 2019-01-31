Dog reunites with owner after vanishing four years ago

BELLMEAD, Texas --Melissa Gibbard is all smiles after being reunited with her dog who went missing four years ago.
Gibbard said Lucy, a Shih Tzu Poodle mix, just vanished from her property.
"We just thought somebody took her and she was gone and then, I got a call yesterday almost four years later saying they had found her and the microchip had my information on it," Gibbard told KWTX.
An animal control officer said he spotted Lucy when he was out looking for another dog.
He said she ran right up to him when he called out to her.
After scanning her microchip, he reached out to Gibbard but they didn't connect, so he posted about the incident on Facebook.
Gibbard daughter saw the post and recognized Lucy.
Although they spent years apart, Lucy instantly recognized Gibbard and her family.
"I was bawling, just joy I couldn't believe she recognized me and just happiness for our family," Giggard said. I couldn't sleep last night, I mean just finding that she had a fishing lure in her, the lure that was embedded in her fur and just thinking about her being on the streets by herself."
Officials are still not sure what happened to Lucy or where she was.
