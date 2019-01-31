PETS & ANIMALS

Dog reunites with owner after vanishing four years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Gibbard is all smiles after being reunited with her dog who went missing four years ago. (KWTX,)

BELLMEAD, Texas --
Melissa Gibbard is all smiles after being reunited with her dog who went missing four years ago.

Gibbard said Lucy, a Shih Tzu Poodle mix, just vanished from her property.

"We just thought somebody took her and she was gone and then, I got a call yesterday almost four years later saying they had found her and the microchip had my information on it," Gibbard told KWTX.

An animal control officer said he spotted Lucy when he was out looking for another dog.

He said she ran right up to him when he called out to her.

After scanning her microchip, he reached out to Gibbard but they didn't connect, so he posted about the incident on Facebook.

Gibbard daughter saw the post and recognized Lucy.

Although they spent years apart, Lucy instantly recognized Gibbard and her family.

"I was bawling, just joy I couldn't believe she recognized me and just happiness for our family," Giggard said. I couldn't sleep last night, I mean just finding that she had a fishing lure in her, the lure that was embedded in her fur and just thinking about her being on the streets by herself."

Officials are still not sure what happened to Lucy or where she was.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimalpetfamilyu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
Cat abandoned in freezing temperatures outside NJ senior center
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Sheriff's office needs help naming new K-9 officer
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Massive fire destroys paper plant in NJ, closing some schools
Search for missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island
Federal government intervenes for NYCHA reform
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Water main break floods UWS intersection
Engineer: 'Swiss cheese' holes in Bronx bridge need immediate repair
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings deep freeze
5-alarm fire burns through commercial building in Bushwick
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
More News