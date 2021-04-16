Dog rescued after getting paw stuck in escalator at Journal Square PATH Station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10512763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eli Manning and the New York Giants teamed with Make-A-Wish New Jersey to posthumously honor the wish of a 2-year-old girl who recently died of brain cancer.

A Pasadena woman's small terriers charged fearlessly after a bear that had invaded her home, scaring the much-bigger intruder off.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog owner has a couple of fast-acting police officers to thank for saving her puppy's paw at a train station in New Jersey.Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.They found the dog, named Scott, with its left paw caught in the claw of the escalator and immediately hit the emergency stop button and requested the Port Authority Emergency Service Unit and maintenance to assist.The ESU officers unbolted the claw plate of the escalator while Manfrendini comforted and held the dog."We removed the bottom plate and the dog's paw was stuck pretty good in there -- the dog was patient with us, and we were able to get the paw freed and they took the dog to the vet for treatment," Maiello said.The owner was initially hesitant to take the injured dog to the vet because she didn't have any means of transportation, so Sgt. Angel Lopez, who was also on the scene, flagged down a taxi and paid the driver the fare to the animal hospital.The dog had some cuts but is expected to make a full recovery.----------