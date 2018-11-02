PETS & ANIMALS

Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

A 74-year-old man is in the hospital after a bizarre hunting accident involving his own dog.

NEW MEXICO --
A 74-year-old man is in the hospital after a bizarre hunting accident involving his own dog.

"He was done, there's no doubt about it," said the man's son, Mark Gilligan. "I can't say enough about the Sheriff's deputies, because without them my dad was dead."
KRQE-TV reports, Sonny Gilligan regularly takes his three dogs, Charlie, Cowboy, and Scooby, hunting for jackrabbits near Las Cruces, New Mexico.

But on the latest trip, Sonny says he was sitting in the truck with his rifle in the back seat when Charlie's paw got caught in the trigger.

The gun went off, and the bullet went through the seat, hitting Sonny in the back.

Luckily, he managed to call 911.

Mark says, even though Sonny was shot by his dog, he has already forgiven him.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsu.s. & worldshootingdogsNew Mexico
PETS & ANIMALS
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Man's 'jarring' raccoon rescue caught on camera
Burt Ward of 'Batman' says dogs are 24, 27 due to his food
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Man rescues kitten glued to busy intersection
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Arrest made after hate graffiti found inside Brooklyn synagogue
Road closures, transit changes for the NYC Marathon
Mom fights to have son removed from chemo after clean bill of health
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Police: 2 dead, including shooter, at yoga studio in Florida
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Man found guilty in party stabbing murder in NYC apartment
Show More
Scarecrow stolen from Queens girl returned with apology note
Police: Man in mask grabbed 3-year-old off porch on Halloween
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Police investigating after man found murdered in his LI home
Police: Parent assaults 11-year-old football player at game
More News