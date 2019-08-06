Pets & Animals

Stubborn dog stops walk, lies belly up on NYC sidewalk, refuses to move

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Who else can relate to this dog?

This pooch decided to make an abrupt stop while walking with her owner on Manhattan's Upper East Side Saturday.

Video shows the dog lying belly up in the middle of the sidewalk, refusing to move. Her owner giggles and urges her to "come on" -- but doesn't succeed.

"Not EVERYTHING is bad. Like this dog I met yesterday who did NOT want to walk anymore. She is good!" tweeted Steph Haberman, who recorded the video.

The video has been viewed more than 3.5 million times on Twitter.

