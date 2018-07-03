PETS & ANIMALS

Dog that played 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies

A dog actor named Sam who portrayed Duke in Bush's Baked Beans commercials passed away last week after a battle with cancer. (David Odom / Facebook)

APOPKA, Florida --
A dog actor that portrayed beloved Bush's Baked Beans 'Duke' passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

In a post on Facebook, David Odom announced that the dog, named Sam, was put down by his owner Susan due to an aggressive cancer.

"He was a very special dog to all who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting him. He is and will be missed," said Odom.

Sam was one of many dogs who portrayed Duke in their commercials and he has not been featured in recent ads.

"The relationship between Jay and his beloved dog Duke is the embodiment of the BUSH'S brand, and has been a part of our family story for more than 20 years," Bush's Beans said in a statement.

The company says it is "saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
Woman recounts attack by bear in kitchen of her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News