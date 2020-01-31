Pets & Animals

Dog that caused gridlock on New Jersey highway waiting for owners at animal shelter

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog that caused gridlock on the Garden State Parkway last weekend is now waiting for her owners to pick her up.

The dog, now being called Parkway Dog, or PK for short, ran through a busy stretch of parkway this weekend, triggering delays near exit 144 in Irvington.

Police eventually rescued her and fortunately she was not hurt.

RELATED: Lost dog brings traffic to standstill on FDR Drive in New York City

The black and white pit bull remains at the East Orange Adoptable Dogs and Cats shelter where she is waiting for her owners.

The shelter says proof of ownership is required to take her home.

Anyone who thinks PK is there pooch is asked to call 862-930-7856.



