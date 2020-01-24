Georgia dog with special needs finds perfect match after being adopted, returned 3 times

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia -- A dog with special needs has found his perfect forever family in Georgia after he was adopted and returned three times.
Bandit has been in the Gwinnett Jail Dog Program about five and a half years and been returned three times because he's just too tough for his new owners to handle. But now authorities believe he's found a perfect match.
"When you look at Bandit, if he was human, he's me," said his adopter, Darrell Rider.
Darrell has been paralyzed from his waist down since birth. He says it's that special connection he has with the 10 to 12-year-old dog that makes this adoption so special.
"Going through what I went through growing up, life wasn't easy but you just gotta continue going forward. The things I read about Bandit, the videos we saw, he kind of had the same mindset that I had," he said.
WSB-TV was there inside the jail Wednesday afternoon as Darrell and his wife, Sue, came to pick up Bandit.
They couple says they have been thinking about this for a long time, debating whether they could handle Bandit's special needs.
"This is something that would motivate Darrell and it would help Bandit to know he's not alone out there," said Sue.
For years, Bandit has been living with and trained by a series of inmates through the jail dogs program. His most recent handler has been Brandon Tredo.
"As soon as I found out he's being adopted, I've been trying to love him more. Just, that's my friend," he said.
It was a big day for Bandit. Not only is he going to a new home, but he's also going to meet at least three new brothers and sisters.
"How can you not fall in love with him?" said Darrell.
