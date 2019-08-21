Dog yanked up, stolen from in front of Brooklyn bodega

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young woman in Brooklyn is pleading for the safe return of her beloved dog after it was stolen from in front of a bodega.The terrier mix named Theo was snatched around 9 p.m. Monday on the corner of Humboldt Street and Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.Now, police are searching for two thieves and have released surveillance video in their hopes of finding the men.The woman went inside of the Green Corner Fish and Farmers Market and left Theo outside, and when she returned -- to her horror -- the pooch was missing.Surveillance video showed one man acting as a lookout while the other yanked the dog up by his collar and casually strolled away.The young woman and her family say they are offering a large cash reward with no questions asked.If you know of Theo's whereabouts, you can call (201) 788-5326.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the men is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential.----------