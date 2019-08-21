Pets & Animals

Dog yanked up, stolen from in front of Brooklyn bodega

By
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young woman in Brooklyn is pleading for the safe return of her beloved dog after it was stolen from in front of a bodega.

The terrier mix named Theo was snatched around 9 p.m. Monday on the corner of Humboldt Street and Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.

Now, police are searching for two thieves and have released surveillance video in their hopes of finding the men.

The woman went inside of the Green Corner Fish and Farmers Market and left Theo outside, and when she returned -- to her horror -- the pooch was missing.

Surveillance video showed one man acting as a lookout while the other yanked the dog up by his collar and casually strolled away.

The young woman and her family say they are offering a large cash reward with no questions asked.

If you know of Theo's whereabouts, you can call (201) 788-5326.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the men is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswilliamsburgbrooklynnew york citytheftdogdogs stolensurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28 cast revealed
Contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines ID'd
Violent 24 hours in New York City with 5 homicides
AccuWeather Alert: Storms on the way
Iconic NYC pizzeria shut down due to unpaid taxes
USDA Study: Washing raw poultry increases contamination
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
Show More
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
Student stops attempted kidnapping at Kentucky school
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
Could Weinstein's trial end up on Long Island?
More TOP STORIES News