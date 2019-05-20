Dogs discovered abandoned in foreclosed home in New Jersey without food, water

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two dogs are recovering and making great strides after they were left behind in a foreclosed home in New Jersey.Fred and Wilma were discovered locked in a crate by a man who was hired to clean the home.The dogs had no food or water and showed signs of neglect with fur matted in urine and feces.The man took the crate to the Associated Humane Society Newark facility where their first stop was to visit the groomer.After they were cleaned up, Fred and Wilma received a medical exam and were both estimated to be around 7 years old.They both have some medical issues that are being tended to, but officials hope once they feel better, they will find a home together with a family that will love them, protect them and never leave them behind again.The Associated Humane Society is asking for donations on behalf of Fred and Wilma and so many others like them that they care for every day. If interested in Fred and Wilma when they become available, contact AHS Newark at 973-824-7080 or associatedhumane@aol.com and refer to File# 38104/05.----------