Pets & Animals

Dogs force-fed pesticides in laboratory testing, Humane Society says

EMBED <>More Videos

The Humane Society is pushing for the release of three dozen beagles that it says are being force-fed fungicides.

MATTAWAN, Michigan -- The Humane Society of the United States is petitioning for the release of three dozen beagles that it says are being force-fed fungicides at a Michigan laboratory.

The animal rescue released the findings of their undercover investigation earlier this week. They say the undercover investigation was conducted between April and August 2018 at Charles River Laboratories contracted by a division of Dow AgroSciences.

The Humane Society said it documented nearly two dozen experiments that involved animal testing. They claim their investigator saw dogs killed at the end of studies and documented others suffering for months, including 36 beagles who were being force-fed a fungicide by Dow AgroSciences for Corteva Agriscience to test its toxicity. They say those that survive the study will be killed when it's over in July.

The society says their investigator saw beagles being subjected to very high doses. The report alleges that in some cases up to four capsules were shoved down the dogs' throats.

The society says fungicides are considered pesticides and are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency. At one time, the EPA required that dogs be force-fed pesticides for a full year, but eliminated this requirement 10 years ago when scientists realized that the test did not add valuable scientific information, the society wrote in their report.

Corteva told the Associated Press the animal testing is required by regulators in Brazil.

Dow said on Twitter: "Animal testing is not something Dow undertakes lightly, but neither is it something the Company can discontinue when it is required by regulatory authorities. Dow keeps its use of animal testing to an absolute minimum. Dow is committed to finding alternatives to animal testing and has established a Predictive Toxicology team dedicated to this goal."


The lab said it's committed to treating animals ethically.

The Humane Society has put together a petition demanding Dow AgroSciences immediately stop the tests and surrender the 36 beagles to their care. You can find the petition here.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmichigandogsanimal rescuepestsus worldanimal rights
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Death of 4-month-old baby in NYC hotel deemed homicide
Reputed crime boss killed in front of SI home
Bystander trying to break up NYC subway fight stabbed
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Party City employee slashed in face inside NYC store
Gang member pleads guilty in 2005 LI murder of basketball player
Ex-NYPD cop, wife charged in alleged drug operation at LI home
Show More
'Jersey Shore' club owner: Town discriminates against minorities
Court rules gun maker can be sued over Sandy Hook shooting
NYC shoreline to be extended 2 blocks to combat climate change
'RHONJ' star faces deportation after release from prison
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
More TOP STORIES News