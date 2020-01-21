Pets & Animals

Dogs saved from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico up for adoption in New Jersey

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- As Puerto Rico continues to feel the devastating effects of a series of earthquakes, dogs who were evacuated from the island have arrived in New Jersey to search for fur-ever homes.

Roughly 40 animals from the earthquake stricken island arrived at Morristown Airport and were taken to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.

They will soon be available for adoption.

Officials thanked The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue for sponsoring the life saving flight.

The recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake killed one person and caused more than an estimated $200 million in damage.

More than 7,000 people remain in shelters since the quake, and according to The Sato Project, there are as many as 500,000 stray dogs on the island.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmadison parkmorris countydogsearthquakepetsadoptionu.s. & worldpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC confirms 1st US case of coronavirus
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
4-alarm fire tears through NJ florist, spreads to other stores
Flavored vaping sales banned in NJ
Man arrested for allegedly groping boy, girl at LI mall
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
Show More
7 On You Side: Historic NY Christmas tree again on chopping block
11-year-old girl dead in Brooklyn house fire
Volvo could give away $1M worth of cars during Super Bowl
10-month-old falls 8-feet down into heating vent
Off-duty firefighter spots NJ blaze, helps evacuate 2 buildings
More TOP STORIES News