Dogs saved from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico up for adoption in New Jersey

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- As Puerto Rico continues to feel the devastating effects of a series of earthquakes, dogs who were evacuated from the island have arrived in New Jersey to search for fur-ever homes.Roughly 40 animals from the earthquake stricken island arrived at Morristown Airport and were taken to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.They will soon be available for adoption.Officials thanked The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue for sponsoring the life saving flight.The recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake killed one person and caused more than an estimated $200 million in damage.More than 7,000 people remain in shelters since the quake, and according to The Sato Project, there are as many as 500,000 stray dogs on the island.