ANIMAL RESCUE

Gus the dog looking better after surgery at Texas A&M and stay with foster parent

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --
In an encouraging sign, Gus the dog, who was found severely abused in the Sunnyside area, appears to look better than when he was rescued.

The Facebook page dedicated to his recovery, Gus' Journey, presented an updated photo of the canine.

In the caption accompanying the post Monday, Gus is said to be brought to work with his foster parent, an animal hospital worker, every day. According to the post, the canine's next official follow-up will be at the beginning of next week, when vets will check his neck area, lab works, fractures, and skin infections. At that point, doctors will make the determination if more surgery is needed. He was expected to have at least one more.



When Gus was found, he had a rope embedded in his neck and it appeared someone shot him with a pellet gun. His neck was very swollen.

After surgery at Texas A&M's College of Veterinary Medicine, though, the canine's neck area seems to be back to normal, save for excess skin from the swelling.

He was described as being like a brand new dog.

"It's wonderful to see him blossom and not be afraid of people despite what could've happened to him," said veterinarian Dr. Daniel Eckman.

"He moved, but very slowly. He did not have personality. His head was so swollen and so heavy," said veterinarian Dr. Lisa Howe.

Doctors expect him to make a full recovery and then be available for adoption.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal rescuedogdogstexas a&m universityTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
SPCA rescues 300 abandoned baby chicks
LI animal rescue taking dogs, donations ahead of Florence
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
Kitten rescued from inside wheel well of car
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear finds way out
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Search for suspect in 2 Upper East Side gropings
Exclusive Video: Suspects shatter glass door in jewel heist
Mugshots: Police sergeant among 24 arrested in child sex sting
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Resident of NJ group home dies after hit-and-run
Photo of man who allegedly groped girl in Brooklyn
Korean leaders sign agreement for North Korea to take further steps to denuclearize
Wet commute for NYC as water pours into subway stations
Show More
Ford: FBI should investigate Kavanaugh claim before hearing
Couple accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
NYPD officer, wife accused of using dead mom's ID to steal $300K
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
More News