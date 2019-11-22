Donkey rescued from sinkhole by California construction workers

HIGHGROVE, Calif. -- A California construction crew became heroes after digging a path to freedom for a donkey stuck in a sinkhole.According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, they believe the donkey fell into the hole that appeared to form after heavy rain in the area. The recent rains could have softened up some dirt where the animal was grazing.Animal services officers teamed up with the construction crew members and used a backhoe to create a makeshift dirt ramp. The burro eventually walked out on its own and did not appear to be injured.