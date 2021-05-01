'Doris' the tortoise found in Staten Island after escaping Brooklyn home

Doris the tortoise is home and back in the arms of the Torres family in Bay Ridge.
The beloved pet reptile managed to escape from the Torres' home on April 21, when someone left a backyard gate open by mistake.
Doris' escape began a massive community search that even get support from local politicians.
Doris may be slow, but the tortoise miraculously made it all the way to Staten Island.
The person who found Doris called the Staten Island Zoo, thinking that's where she escaped from.
Animal control officers were then able to get in contact with Doris' owner Linda Torres, who was reunited with her missing pet.
