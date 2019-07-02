Pets & Animals

Drone reveals shark swimming near photographer's children at Florida beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- A photographer from Florida got a terrible scare when he took drone pictures of his family swimming at the beach.

Dan Watson was at New Smyrna Beach on June 22 with his wife and three children.

Watson said his children, ages 5, 6 and 9, had been playing in the water for hours when he decided to fly his drone and take some pictures to immortalize the fun summer day.

About 30 seconds after the drone started flying, Watson was screaming for his family to get out of the water.

The drone camera showed Watson that a large shark was swimming near his children.

Joe Biscotti with the Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration said the area where the children were swimming is a popular hangout for sharks.

Biscotti said tidal changes push lots of fish to the area, which in turn attract hungry sharks.

All of the children made it safely out of the water, but it's a moment Watson will never forget.
