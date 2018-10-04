U.S. & WORLD

Drunk birds flying into windows, cars in Minnesota after eating fermented berries

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

GILBERT, Minn. --
A northern Minnesota community is dealing with an unforeseen nuisance: drunk birds flying into windows and cars.

According to the police department in Gilbert, Minnesota, the birds have been getting buzzed after eating berries that fermented earlier than usual this year because of an early frost.


National Parks Service ranger Sharon Stiteler told KMSP-TV that robins and waxwings feast on fruit such as crabapples, and that the sugar in those fruits can turn into alcohol as they lose moisture.

"These birds just gorge and gorge and gorge on these berries. They don't digest as quickly and soon, they're intoxicated. It would be like chugging a keg of beer," Stiteler added.

The police department said the birds will eventually sober up and residents need not panic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
