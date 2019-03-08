Pets & Animals

Duck reportedly survives after getting swallowed by Lake Berryessa's 'Glory Hole' spillway

EMBED <>More Videos

Did the duck survive or not? One man says the bird made it out alive after getting swallowed by Lake Berryessa's "Glory Hole". Some experts, however, are skeptical.

NAPA COUNTY, California -- A lucky duck reportedly survived after plunging down Lake Berryessa's "Glory Hole" in Napa County, capturing the hearts of animal lovers everywhere.

Rick Fowler is a water resources technician with the Solano County Water Agency. He recently captured video of the duck going down the famous spillway.

He tells our ABC sister station KXTV, the duck took a wild ride but did make it out on the other side.

Some experts are skeptical of the reported "miracle on Lake Berryessa."

RELATED: Mama duck, dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart on Minnesota lake

Melissa Vignau with the Solano Irrigation District told KXTV there was no way the bird actually survived because of the velocity of the water.

But, Fowler insists the duck is alive. How does he know?

Fowler says he immediately ran over to the other side of the spillway to see if the duck would make it. He was surprised to see it did.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscalifornianapa countywaterwayssolano countyduckspillsweatherrainus world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Passenger holding doors allegedly punches subway conductor
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Crew Dragon returns to Earth
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
AccuWeather: Weekend warmup
Exclusive: Slashing victim recounts attack on NYC subway platform
LIRR closes grade crossing near site of deadly crash
NJ Mega Millions winner almost forgot winning ticket in store
Show More
Man faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges, officials say
Search for trio in Washington Heights mugging spree
3 suspects sought in string of ATM thefts in NYC
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
Nurses at 3 NYC hospital systems threaten to strike
More TOP STORIES News