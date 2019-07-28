PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn -- A mother duck and her nine babies were crossing a New York City street when three ducklings fell through a storm grate and had to be retrieved by police.
The rescue happened Sunday in the bustling Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope.
Witness Lynn Harris told the news site Gothamist people had noticed the ducks and were following beside them, trying to provide a safe escort when the mother duck was spooked by a dog.
That's when three of her little ones dropped through the grate outside a hospital.
A crowd including animal rescuer Sean Casey gathered to help. Police officers opened the grate - but then dropped it into the hole.
A nurse peeked in and shouted, "They're alive!"
The ducks were then taken to a shelter.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
3 ducklings rescued from grate in Brooklyn after mother duck gets spooked by dog
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News