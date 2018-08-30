PETS & ANIMALS

Elderly dog left in cardboard box without water outside New Jersey shelter

(Associated Humane Society Tinton Falls via Facebook)

TINTON FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities in New Jersey are looking for the person who left an elderly dog in a cardboard box next to the road in front an animal shelter in New Jersey Wednesday.

The female poodle was found in the hot sun without water or food outside the Associated Humane Society in Tinton Falls.

A volunteer spotted the dog and also discovered a note that read, "Found this poor thing at a cleaning job. No idea what to do, thought maybe you would know. Found in Howell. Thank you. Hope you can help."

The Humane Society has dubbed the pooch Halle and is taking care of her while they try to find the suspect.

Officials say the fact that the dog was left in the box instead of being brought inside leads them to doubt the story told in the note.

The shelter is asking for information as to who is responsible, as well as for donations to help pay for Halle's medical care.

