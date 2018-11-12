An elephant rescued from Vietnam decades ago is back safe and sound after escaping from an animal sanctuary in Orange County.Authorities in Westtown said they received a call around 11:35 p.m. Sunday night about a loose elephant on William Laine Road that apparently wandered away from her barn.An employee responded to the scene and called out to the 44-year-old elephant, who then followed the employee back. She was back to her barn and safe by 12:05 a.m.Officials say the elephant was brought to the United States by the sanctuary after she was burned by napalm during the Vietnam War.----------