Elephant takes casual stroll through hallways of Sri Lanka hotel - video

By ABC7.com staff
Here's something you don't expect to see at your hotel - unless maybe you're in Sri Lanka.

A guest recorded this video of a wild elephant casually walking the hotel lobby and heading down a hallway.

It stops from time to time, poking items with its trunk.

This particular hotel is near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, and while elephants are often seen on roads, having them wandering hotel hallways is rare.



The person who posted the video from her mother said the elephant, named Natta Kota, has been a regular, friendly visitor to the Jetwing Yala hotel for several years.

"Elephant is Natta Kota & is a regular since 2013," wrote Twitter user upidaisy. "He comes & goes in peace, takes naps & 'steals' food from the kitchens. He's free and gentle and well loved by the staff.
