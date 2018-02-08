Williamsbridge, THE BRONX (WABC) --A dog is fighting for her life after she was found starving and crying for help in a Bronx apartment - and police are looking for the people who left her to die.
Residents of a Williamsbridge apartment building told Second Chance Rescue NYC that their neighbors moved out of their apartment in December, said Lisa Rose, a representative from the shelter.
These residents knew their neighbors had a dog but assumed she moved with them, as they never heard any barking.
But on February 1, a young man heard a dog's cry coming from the empty apartment. When residents opened the door, they found a completely emaciated dog.
She went without out food for more than a month, and Rose said the dog probably survived thanks to an open toilet bowl.
Second Chance Rescue NYC rushed the dog, named Precious, to VERG South veterinary services in Brooklyn, where she remains in critical condition.
Rose's team is working with the NYPD to bring criminal charges against the owner.
"We pray that after all of this, Precious is able to recover and find a family who loves and values her life," she said.
