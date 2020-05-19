Pets & Animals

Endangered pygmy hippo born at San Diego Zoo for first time in over 30 years

The San Diego Zoo has announced the first successful birth of an endangered pygmy hippopotamus at the zoo in more than three decades.
SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Zoo has announced the first successful birth of an endangered pygmy hippopotamus at the zoo in more than three decades.

Mabel, a 4-year-old pygmy hippo at the zoo, gave birth to a 12-pound male calf on April 9. The zoo announced the birth on Friday in recognition of Endangered Species Day and because the calf has been deemed healthy by animal experts at the zoo.

The calf, which has not been named, is meeting and surpassing milestones, including the ability to go underwater, the zoo said.

There are fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos living in rivers and streams in the forest of West Africa, the zoo said, and their species are threatened by logging, farming and human settlement in their habitat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegoanimal newssan diego zoo
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Police shut down Brooklyn yeshiva after more than 60 children inside
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with a cool wind
You can walk on the sand, but NYC beaches remain closed
Queens restaurant worker released after 53 days in hospital
WHO will be investigated as Trump considers pulling funding
Show More
College student's 'Quarantine Bears' teach kids about COVID-19
Fire burns through apartment building in East Orange
NYC will take 4 years to recover from pandemic unemployment, report says
Coronavirus testing increasing in NYC
Staten Island hospital marks 1st day of 0 COVID-19 admissions
More TOP STORIES News