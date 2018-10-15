PETS & ANIMALS

Escaped giant pig lured back to California home with Doritos

EMBED </>More Videos

A giant pig the size of a mini-horse escaped and was lured back to his California home with help from a deputy's Doritos.

HIGHLAND, California --
A giant pig the size of a mini-horse escaped and was lured back to his California home with help from a deputy's Doritos.

Deputies from the Highland station say residents called to report a pig the size of a mini-horse running around a neighborhood.

They weren't exaggerating.

Deputies knew where the massive fellow belonged, as they'd been called to the area before. He was also a friendly escapee.

One deputy sacrificed some of her lunch, using a trail of Doritos to help lure him back home.

They managed to put him back behind his gate.

"We were able to put him back in and secure the gate," one deputy wrote in an Instagram post. "It was fun!"

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalscute animalsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
2 men rescue puppies left in apartment complex trash bin
Deer runs into Best Buy in Michigan
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
Bear cub returns to woods after getting head stuck in plastic jar
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens
Sears files for bankruptcy amid plunging sales, massive debt
Firefighter falls during fire at Bronx marijuana grow house
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to Brooklyn synagogue
Community meeting set to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline'
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Show More
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at Bronx deli
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to teens
NJ Transit temporarily cuts some train service, fares
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
More News