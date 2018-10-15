A giant pig the size of a mini-horse escaped and was lured back to his California home with help from a deputy's Doritos.Deputies from the Highland station say residents called to report a pig the size of a mini-horse running around a neighborhood.They weren't exaggerating.Deputies knew where the massive fellow belonged, as they'd been called to the area before. He was also a friendly escapee.One deputy sacrificed some of her lunch, using a trail of Doritos to help lure him back home.They managed to put him back behind his gate."We were able to put him back in and secure the gate," one deputy wrote in an Instagram post. "It was fun!"----------