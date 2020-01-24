Pets & Animals

Escaped pig 'Swag' to be reunited with owner in Rockland County

By Dondre Lemon
NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- A lost pig that was found wandering around a Rockland County town will be reunited with its owners.

The pig, named Swag, left its Nanuet home through a doggy door and then somehow got outside the fenced-in yard while his family was at work.

Luckily for Swag, Clarkstown police Animal Control Officer Patricia McCoy-Coleman came to his rescue and transported him to the Hudson Valley Humane Society.

Veterinarians tended to his overgrown hooves, and Swag appeared to be a real "ham" as he posed for a picture.

It turns out he hadn't gone far, just to the yard next door.

The Humane Society is working to reunite Swag with his family.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnanuetrockland countycute animalslost pet
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old LI boy
19-year-old woman reported missing on Long Island found dead
Elderly man killed inside NYC apartment, female guest in custody
LIVE: Multiple fatalities after massive blast in NW Houston
Massive 5-alarm fire guts historic building in Chinatown, 9 hurt
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Show More
Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired, ABC News reports
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
AccuWeather: Beautiful end of week before wet weekend
Eli Manning retires after 16 NFL seasons
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
More TOP STORIES News