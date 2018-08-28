ALLIANCE, OHIO --This video of an exterminator taking out a huge hornets' nest has the internet buzzing.
The video shows Travis Watson aka "The Bee Man" removing a European hornets' nest that was built inside of an old car in Alliance, Ohio.
The bee removal specialist filmed the extermination process and uploaded the footage to Facebook, and it went viral.
"People must exercise extreme caution around a nest, as they defend their nest aggressively," he warned.
Watson had the nest removed within minutes.
