Dog rescued from Missouri culvert days after disappearing

First responders came to the rescue of a missing dog who was stuck in a culvert for days. (Central Taney County Fire Protection District)

KIRBYVILLE, Missouri (WABC) --
A wayward dog has found his way back home after being stuck down a hole for a week.

Jack went missing from his home in Missouri eight days ago -- and his owners finally found him Wednesday stuck in a culvert.

They called in rescuers who soon figured out Jack was stuck about 8 feet down into a 15-foot hole.

"As you can see we dug the driveway just past Jack, used a cutoff saw to cut the culvert, made a hole with the jaws of life and out popped Jack," the Central Taney County Fire Protection District wrote on their Facebook page.

Because he was so weak from dehydration, the rescuers had to assist Jack out of the hole. Once he was out, he was given water and a chance to rest before heading home.

His rescuers said he appeared to be fine and is expected to make a full recovery.



