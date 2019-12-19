Georgia family finds owl living in Christmas tree

ATLANTA -- Christmas in one Georgia house doesn't just come with three wise men -- it also includes one wise owl!Kate Newman loves owls and has several owl ornaments on her tree.When her 10-year-old daughter came to her in tears saying one of the ornaments scared her, she decided to investigate.Turns out, a real owl was hiding in the Christmas tree.The family tried leaving their doors and windows open all night so it could escape, but the bird stayed put.Finally, they called a wildlife expert who came and captured the owl.Judging by the eastern screech-owl's thin frame, the family thinks it was in the tree as long as they had it in their house -- more than a week!Newman said she doesn't think the visitor flew too far away. She swears she can still hear it hooting at night.