Rockland County family reunited with dog missing more than a year

A Rockland County family was reunited with their dog more than a year after she disappeared.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
A Rockland County family was reunited with their dog more than a year after she disappeared.

Julie, the 9-year-old terrier mix, went missing from her home last July.

Her owners and teams of volunteers searched day and night -- but she was nowhere to be found.

That all changed last week when Teresa Alvarado said she got a call from Animal Control that they found a dog that might be Julie, but she and her family didn't want to get their hopes up too much.

However, Julie recognized her owners the moment they walked into the shelter.

Animal Control said somebody found the dog running around on Grassy Point Road by the old Gypsum plant in Stony Point.

