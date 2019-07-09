animal rescue

Dog trapped under concrete patio rescued by firefighters in Riverside County

PERRIS, Calif. -- Firefighters in Southern California worked to help a little dog trapped under a concrete patio in the city of Perris.

The dog apparently dug his way under the patio and couldn't find a way back out.

CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department tweeted video of the rescue Monday, saying the dog was stuck 8-9 feet back under a concrete patio.

It took some nudging before the little dog was finally freed.

"After carefully cutting a section out of the patio firefighters were able to safely remove the dog & return him to his family!" tweeted CAL FIRE Riverside.

