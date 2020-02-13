Pets & Animals

Firefighters rescue trapped dog after it climbed onto Pennsylvania roof

YORK, Pa. -- Uh oh. Would your pup do this?

A dog got itself in a bind when the pooch ended up on the roof of a terrace house in Pennsylvania.

Firefighters had to get the dog down from the second floor.

It appeared to be a Siberian Husky.

Many people were wondering the same thing, "any idea what it was doing on the roof?," one person posted on Facebook.

York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services shared a video of a firefighter carrying the dog to safety on Wednesday.



The dog just looked at the firefighter before getting picked up.

No word on how it managed the great escape, but there's plenty of speculation.

"Stinker went exploring," wrote another person. "Glad he's safely off the roof!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniadogsanimal rescueanimalcaught on videodog
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
New York state sees 2nd highest weekly flu cases in 20 years
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
5 charged in 107-count indictment in gun, drug trafficking bust
At least 6 cases of cancer found in same LI high school class
Cuomo meets with Trump on Global Entry ban for New Yorkers
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Show More
NYPD releases bodycam footage of Bronx police shooting
SeaWorld to end 'Dolphin Surfing'
Exclusive: Bus driver abandons bus full of children in NJ
Trump, Bloomberg exchange mean tweets
Stretch of Main Street finally reopens after 7-alarm NJ fire
More TOP STORIES News