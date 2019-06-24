Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5360402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fishermen reel in shark off beach in Brigantine (Fabiana Pons)

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey -- A group of fishermen reeled in a large shark at the Jersey shore over the weekend.Fabiana Pons shared video with sister station Action News in Philadelphia of the shark that was caught off the beach just past 14th Street in Brigantine around 1 p.m. Saturday.Video shows a crowd gathering as a group of men try to unhook the shark before it was released back into the ocean.----------