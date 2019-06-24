Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in New Jersey

Fabiana Pons shared video with sister station Action News in Philadelphia of the shark that was caught off the beach just past 14th Street in Brigantine around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Video shows a crowd gathering as a group of men try to unhook the shark before it was released back into the ocean.
RELATED: Close encounter with Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube