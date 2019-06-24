Pets & Animals

Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in New Jersey

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey -- A group of fishermen reeled in a large shark at the Jersey shore over the weekend.

Fabiana Pons shared video with sister station Action News in Philadelphia of the shark that was caught off the beach just past 14th Street in Brigantine around 1 p.m. Saturday.
EMBED More News Videos

Fishermen reel in shark off beach in Brigantine (Fabiana Pons)


Video shows a crowd gathering as a group of men try to unhook the shark before it was released back into the ocean.

RELATED: Close encounter with Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
EMBED More News Videos

Fishermen off the Jersey Shore couldn't believe their luck when a giant Great White Shark swam right up to their boat.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth jerseysharks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Gunman opens fire running across Bronx street
Cat gets stuck in washing machine for 35-minute cycle
Friend of missing college student worries 'something is wrong'
Wallendas talk Times Square success and what's next
3 people believed to be innocent bystanders shot in the Bronx
Boil water alert lifted after E. coli testing in Long Beach
LIVE: House Speaker Pelosi in Queens to discuss immigration
Show More
New one-way traffic pattern stretches to 57th Street in Midtown
Father charged after mom, 2 toddlers found dead on SI
AccuWeather: Possible thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday
Man visiting NYC from Alabama punched in face, dies
Mets apologize after confrontation with reporter
More TOP STORIES News