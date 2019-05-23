Pets & Animals

Flamingo euthanized after being hit by rock thrown by child at zoo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- Officials at a zoo in Illinois had to euthanize a flamingo after it was struck by a rock thrown by a child.

Director Jay Tetzloff told The Pantagraph in an email that a juvenile guest accidentally injured the bird on Monday by "skipping a rock into the habitat" at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.

Tetzloff says the rock broke the flamingo leg, and the staff determined the best course of action was to euthanize the bird.

Tetzloff says the zoo is working with the child's family "to move forward."

He says the zoo sees no need to change the layout.
