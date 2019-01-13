PETS & ANIMALS

Florida man discovers boa constrictor inside hood of Cadillac

Joe Torres has the details.

Eyewitness News
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (WABC) --
You have probably heard of snakes on a plane, but what about a constrictor in a Cadillac?

A man from South Florida popped open his hood to do some work and found a boa constrictor.

The snake was curled up and sitting right on the engine.

The car's owner says he has no idea how or when the snake slithered its way into his car.

His fearless neighbor used a hangar to pull out the snake.

