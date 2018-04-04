Florida zoo uses honey to treat sea turtles

Have you heard the buzz? Bees are helping patients at our Sea Turtle Healing Center recover: https://t.co/qnYQqAK68h pic.twitter.com/WCdzsc1DwE — Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) April 2, 2018

A zoo in Florida is using honey as a medical treatment.The Brevard Zoo is putting the sweet treat on sea turtles.Zoo officials said the honey helps their shells, which is made of bone and keratin, recover from cuts and wounds.They have already used the treatment on 14 turtles.----------