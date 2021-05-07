New Hampshire woman rescues hawk struggling in swimming pool

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10585381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chihuahua is lucky to be alive after she was found dumped in a tied up garbage bad and sealed in a closed container for 17 hours in Westchester County.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WABC) -- A woman in New Hampshire came to the rescue of a hawk struggling in her swimming pool.When Cortnie Langley first spotted the hawk, she didn't know what to do.She first tried using sticks to get it out of the water, but that didn't work so she used her hands -- and that did the trick!After she got him out, the bird perched on her arm for nearly 20 minutes, with Langley documenting her Animal Planet adventure."We are currently on minute 10 and I am shaking so bad -- and this guy will not leave, he's still on my arm, I tried to get him off a couple if times and he bit my finger," Cortnie Langley.The bird was released back into the wild and Langley says she is ready if it ever happens again.----------