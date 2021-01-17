dogs

Future first dog Major Biden, adopted from a shelter, gets virtual 'indoguration'

The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."
By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
WILMINGTON, Del. -- President-elect Joe Biden is not the only one getting some fanfare as he enters the White House -- his rescue dog, Major, is being honored by the shelter he came from.

The Bidens adopted Major, a German shepherd, in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA). The shelter and Pumpkin Pet Insurance hosted a virtual event to celebrate the first shelter dog in the White House. The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."

The "indogeration" event was scheduled for Sunday, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC's "Today." A $10 minimum donation was required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

Though Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue. Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci. Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

And Major won't be the only canine in the White House. The Bidens also have Champ, another German shepherd.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdelawarepresidential inaugurationdogsanimal rescueanimalanimal newsjoe bidendog
DOGS
Dog bites FBI agent who was executing search warrant
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Court rescheduled for white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
United Airlines joins rivals in grounding emotional-support animals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating after noose found hanging in yard of NJ home
3 injured when car crashes into Popeyes restaurant in NYC
Pro-Trump protesters demonstrate at heavily guarded statehouses
Select NYC Starbucks stores closed Sunday out of precaution
Watch surfers ride 50-foot waves in Hawaii
2 NY men accused of participating in Capitol breach: FBI
With Trump impeachment trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
Show More
World-renowned chef keeps troops protecting U.S. Capitol well-fed
Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth'
Giuliani to work on Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Nearly 100 cats survive house fire in New York: Humane society
More TOP STORIES News