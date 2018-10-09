PETS & ANIMALS

Gecko butt-dials 'bazillion' times from seal hospital in Hawaii

This Oct. 3, 2018, photo provided by The Marine Mammal Center hospital director Claire Simeone shows a gecko on a phone at the center in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. ((Clair Simeone/The Marine Mammal Center via AP))

HONOLULU, Hawaii --
If you got incessant phone calls last week from a hospital that cares for Hawaiian monk seals, you were butt-dialed.

Or, more specifically, foot-dialed. By a gecko.

Marine mammal veterinarian Claire Simeone was at lunch when she got a call from Ke Kai Ola, the Big Island hospital where she's director. There was silence on the other end. Nine more silent calls followed. Fearing a seal emergency, she rushed back.

She wasn't the only one getting calls, and people started asking why the hospital was calling non-stop.

Trying figure out why a "bazillion" calls were made from one line, she called the phone company and a rep tried to talk her through finding a possible line on the fritz. She walked into a lab and found the culprit. The gecko was perched on a phone, making calls to everyone in the recent call history with "HIS TINY GECKO FEET," she wrote in a Twitter thread the next day, detailing the saga.

Social media delighted in the tale and some people offered jokes about a certain company's gecko calling to save you money on your car insurance.

After discovering the mystery caller, Simeone caught the gecko and put it outside on a plant, she said Tuesday.

"If there's a little gecko that helps us share the story of conservation, then that's a win," she said of the work she does caring for the endangered seals. "I think people needed a little pick me up with the news cycle."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalslizardsanimalcellphone
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
French Bulldog throws tantrum over closed park
Annual bear harvesting underway in New Jersey
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Instagram account triggers shooting rumors at NYC school
NY limo in crash had brake issues, report shows
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 3, headed for Florida's Gulf Coast
3 charged in NYC counterfeit pill distribution ring
Lawsuit: Lead paint crumbles, stoves without gas at Bronx building
Gunfire in Queens leaves man, 31, critically injured
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Police investigating rash of armed commercial robberies on LI
Show More
Man slashed on MTA bus after dispute, police say
Brother and sister missing in Brooklyn found safe
Car slams into the front of house in New Jersey
Yankees try to stay alive in ALDS after Red Sox rout in Game 3
Couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
More News