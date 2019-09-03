Pets & Animals

Long Island cat cafe lets you drink coffee while playing with cats

By
SELDEN, New York (WABC) -- The A Kitten Kadoodle Coffee Cafe in Selden, Long Island is bringing cat lovers from all over to try out their new cat cafe experience.

The cafe has 14 cats that roam around freely where you can pet, cuddle, and play within their designated cat room.

"Every cat has their own story of where they were rescued from, they also have their own personality like people," said owner Jennifer Rose Sinz. "The one most important thing is they are so sociable and so friendly with people of all ages which is the most important."

In addition to cuddling the cats, the cafe holds weekly events ranging from yoga with cats, Zumba with cats, and movie night with the cats. The cafe also provides vegetarian meals, smoothies, coffee, and teas.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsseldencommunity journalistcatscat cafeoriginalspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot on SI Expressway exit ramp
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
AccuWeather: Sunny and warmer
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Fetty Wap arrested after alleged assault of hotel employees
14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members: Sheriff
Show More
25 bodies found after boat erupts in flames off California coast
'Historic tragedy:' 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Arrest in fatal hit-and-run, man found dead on NJ front lawn
Cuba Gooding, Jr. due in court on sex abuse case
Driver charged after bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News